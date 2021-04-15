Move The Sticks Podcast: Final rehearsal for Justin Fields, Dabo Swinney on Trevor Lawrence and the Raiders visit the Body Shop

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to the recent private workout that Ohio State QB prospect Justin Fields put on for NFL Scouts (1:19). Next, DJ and Bucky discuss highlights from their conversation with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney where they break down number one QB prospect Trevor Lawrence and how he plans to succeed at the next level (3:24). The full interview with Coach Swinney will drop on Monday! Then, Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau joins show to discuss how he has prepared for the draft following opting out of the 2020 season with the Hurricanes (8:57). Next, DJ and Bucky take you inside the "Move the Sticks Body Shop," naming the players the Las Vegas Raiders need to draft in order to fix the team (25:42). After that, the duo spin the wheel of prospects naming wide receivers, such as Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith, who could be great fits for NFL teams (29:28). To wrap up the show, DJ and Bucky answer listener questions from Twitter about the 2021 NFL Draft (34:38).