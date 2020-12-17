Move the Sticks Podcast: Draft Scenarios for Teams Picking Nos. 3-5  

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the draft scenarios for the teams currently picking Nos. 3, 4 and 5 in the 2021 NFL Draft (3:06). Then, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake joins, as he talks about the culture of toughness in his program, playing through a pandemic and unique insight into the background and character of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (15:02).
Myles Jack: 'You can't run away from' talk of top draft pick in Jacksonville
Try as he might, Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack can't get away from talk of tanking and Trevor Lawrence even if that couldn't be further from the truth. Said Jack: "We're fighting for a job, the NFL does not pay losers ... we're not going out there tanking."
Giants place CB James Bradberry on reserve/COVID-19 list
The New York Giants announced they placed star cornerback James Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (quad) doubtful for Saturday's game vs. Packers
Christian McCaffrey likely won't return to the field this Saturday. The Panthers officially listed the star running back as doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Packers with a quad injury. McCaffrey didn't practice at all this week.
Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15
The Detroit Lions are monitoring the status of center Frank Ragnow as he deals with a fractured throat suffered in Week 14. Here are the other injury and roster news from Thursday.
Lions plan to interview former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff
The Lions' interview pool for their open general manager position continues to widen. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to interview former Falcons GM Tomas Dimitroff next week. Ian Rapoport reports the team will also interview former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli.
Romeo Crennel not planning on shutting down Deshaun Watson for final games of lost season
The four-win Texas were officially eliminated from the playoffs last weekend, giving the club little to play for in the final three weeks. But don't expect interim HC Romeo Crennel to shut down QB Deshaun Watson.
Former Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro passes away at 28
Lorenzo Taliaferro, a running back who saw action in three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, passed away at age 28, the team announced Thursday.
Giants OC Jason Garrett tests positive for COVID-19; TEs coach Freddie Kitchens to call plays vs. Browns
Giants OC Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19. New York announced TEs coach Freddie Kitchens will serve as its offensive play-caller Sunday night against the Browns.
Carroll: TE Greg Olsen has made 'an extraordinary recovery' from foot injury, could return soon
Greg Olsen could return soon from a foot injury. The Seahawks TE was activated from injured reserve four weeks after a ruptured plantar fascia threatened to end his season prematurely.
Ben Roethlisberger on Steelers' offensive struggles: 'We've got time'
Ben Roethlisberger would like Steelers fans to relax. Now is not the time to panic, despite back-to-back losses. "The season is not over," Big Ben said Wednesday.