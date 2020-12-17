Move the Sticks Podcast: Draft Scenarios for Teams Picking Nos. 3-5  

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the draft scenarios for the teams currently picking Nos. 3, 4 and 5 in the 2021 NFL Draft (3:06). Then, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake joins, as he talks about the culture of toughness in his program, playing through a pandemic and unique insight into the background and character of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (15:02).