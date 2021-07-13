Move The Sticks Podcast: Draft Prospects 'out of left field,' impact of NCAA opt-outs, MLB vs. NFL Draft Processes

Published: Jul 13, 2021 at 02:57 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start the show, the hosts reflect on the recent MLB draft and compare and contrast the different evaluation processes between MLB and NFL scouts (1:37). Next, DJ and Bucky reflect on last season's college football opt outs and discuss how players who sat out last year will be impacted this year (16:07). Finally, they set the stage for the upcoming NFL draft by discussing how several players who are not currently on most NFL scouts' radars but likely will be by the fall (27:31).

Move the Sticks is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

