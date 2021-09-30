Move The Sticks Podcast: Defending the Shanahan Scheme, Rams Team-building Philosophy & Brady vs. Patriots

Published: Sep 30, 2021 at 02:45 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by previewing the Thursday Night Football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Next, the duo do a deep dive on defending 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan's scheme. After that, the guys analyze the Los Angeles Rams team-building philosophy of players over draft picks. To wrap up the show, DJ and Bucky discuss Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's return to Foxborough as he plays this New England Patriots this weekend.

Move The Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

