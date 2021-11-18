Move The Sticks Podcast: Deep dive on Patriots & developing Mac Jones

Published: Nov 18, 2021 at 02:51 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. To start off, the guys do a deep dive on how the New England Patriots set up rookie quarterback Mac Jones for success. The pair also hit on the comparison of Jones to quarterback Joe Burrow in the past, the Patriots' philosophy and look at Next Gen Stats numbers of various Patriots players. To wrap up the show, the duo look at why flexed out big guys shouldn't be called tight ends, and then they come up with a new name for these types of players.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

