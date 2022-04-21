Move the Sticks Podcast: Deebo Samuel Requests Trade, Red Star Prospects & NFC North Body Shop

Published: Apr 21, 2022 at 03:37 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys start by discussing the news of 49ers running back Deebo Samuel requesting a trade. Then, the guys give their red star prospects from the draft class. Next, the trio take the Packers, Vikings, Bears and Lions in the body shop to look at their team needs and to examine what they can do to improve through the draft. To wrap up the show, DJ previews a couple players in his upcoming top 150 prospects list.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

