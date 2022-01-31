Move The Sticks Podcast: Conference championship games recap

Published: Jan 31, 2022 at 04:25 PM

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. To start off, the guys recap the conference championship games. They focus on the Bengals-Chiefs game first and then the 49ers-Rams game. After that, the pair react to the recent head coaching and general manager hires. Then, the duo give their takeaways from the East-West Shrine Bowl practices. To wrap up the show, the guys explain what college all-star games provide for prospects.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

