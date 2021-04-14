Move The Sticks Podcast: Clemson Running Back Travis Etienne + BYU Wide Receiver Dax Milne

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks! In this edition, DJ and Bucky are joined by Clemson running back prospect Travis Etienne and BYU wide receiver prospect Dax Milne. First, Etienne speaks on his transition to the NFL, playing under coach C.J. Spiller and his rumored connection to the New York Jets (0:55). Then, Milne takes the stage and discusses his pro evolution as well as playing and living with elite QB prospect Zach Wilson (9:42).