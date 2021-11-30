Move The Sticks Podcast: Bruce Feldman & Jim Nagy on Lincoln Riley to USC & Brian Kelly to LSU

Published: Nov 30, 2021 at 05:02 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by college football reporter and insider Bruce Feldman, as he discusses how Lincoln Riley becoming the head football coach at USC went down, why Riley going to USC is a good move, details on Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for the LSU head coaching job, he and analyzes top college prospects and much more. Then, Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, joins as he gives his take on the Riley and Kelly news as well.

