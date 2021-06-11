Move The Sticks Podcast: Anatomy of Jordan Love's Career

Published: Jun 10, 2021 at 08:31 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. In this podcast, the guys do a deep dive on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's college and NFL career. To start off, the duo look back at an interview they did with Love at the 2020 Senior Bowl (4:06). Then, the pair revisit their analysis from the 2020 Senior Bowl game on Love (12:40). After that, Bucky brings back a talk he had with Jordan Love at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine (17:19). Next, DJ and Bucky recall a 2019 interview with Jordan Love's head coach at Utah State, Gary Andersen, as he discusses his former quarterback (20:46). Following that, the guys go through what they initially thought during the 2020 NFL Draft when the Packers moved up to take Love (24:12). Then, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst comments on his thought process during the 2020 NFL Draft (28:29). Next, Packers running back Aaron Jones gives insight into how quarterback Aaron Rodgers works with Jordan Love (30:23). After that, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur comments on Love's development so far (32:25). Then, Jordan Love talks from OTAs about his current mindset (35:21). To wrap up the show, NFL Media writer Chase Goodbread goes into detail on his article on Jordan Love and his background (40:47).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

