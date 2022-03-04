Move The Sticks Podcast: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine recap -- TE, QB, & WR

Published: Mar 04, 2022 at 01:17 PM

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. To start off, the guys recap what they saw from the tight ends at the combine. After that, Bucky talks with Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer. Next, the pair analyze which quarterbacks stood out at the combine. Then, Bucky talks with Chargers general manager Tom Telesco about Justin Herbert's development, what traits he looks for in a quarterback, and more. Following that, Bucky interviews Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and then, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Next, the duo look at which wide receivers impressed them. To wrap up the show, Bucky talks with Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

