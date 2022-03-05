Move The Sticks Podcast: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine recap -- OL, RB, player interviews

Published: Mar 05, 2022 at 12:36 PM

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. To start off, the guys recap what they saw from the offensive linemen at the combine. After that, Bucky talks with NC State offensive tackle Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu about his impressive combine performance. Following that, Bucky interviews Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. Next, the duo looks at which running backs stood out at the combine. To wrap up the show, Bucky is joined by Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Bills will return to St. John Fisher College for training camp in 2022

The Bills announced Saturday that the franchise and St. John Fisher College have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for training camp in the spring of this year. 
news

With NFL opportunity knocking, Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner thanks his mother by telling her to retire

Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner didn't allow a receiving TD in three years of college ball, but with the NFL in his future, he wants to allow his mom the luxury of retirement after all she's done for him. 
news

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. says he's best cornerback in 2022 NFL Draft

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. won't be working out at the NFL Scouting Combine as he rehabs from foot surgery, but he still staked his claim to the title of best cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW