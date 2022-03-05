Move The Sticks Podcast: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine recap -- OL, RB, player interviews

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. To start off, the guys recap what they saw from the offensive linemen at the combine. After that, Bucky talks with NC State offensive tackle Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu about his impressive combine performance. Following that, Bucky interviews Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. Next, the duo looks at which running backs stood out at the combine. To wrap up the show, Bucky is joined by Iowa State running back Breece Hall.
Published: Mar 05, 2022 at 12:36 PM
