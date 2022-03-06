Move The Sticks Podcast: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine recap -- DL, LB, player interviews

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. To start off, the guys recap what they saw from the defensive linemen at the combine, which includes edge rushers. After that, Bucky talks with Georgia defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt about their impressive combine performances. Following that, Bucky interviews Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and then, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Next, the duo look at which linebackers stood out. To wrap up the show, Bucky is joined by Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.