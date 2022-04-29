Move The Sticks Podcast: 2022 NFL Draft Night 1 recap

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks recap all the action from the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the wide receivers traded on draft night, including the Titans trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles and the Ravens trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals. Then, the duo pick the biggest winners of the night. Later, the pair talk about the draft's biggest surprises, such as the Patriots' first-round pick. Then, the guys touch on the only quarterback to go in the first round, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett being selected by the Steelers. They wrap up the show by revealing the best players still available heading into Night 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.