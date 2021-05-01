Move The Sticks Podcast: 2021 NFL Draft recap - Night 2

NFL Network's Lance Zierlein joins Bucky Brooks to recap the second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. To start, they discuss the impact of the Houston Texans taking Stanford quarterback Davis Mills at pick 67 and what it could mean for the future of Deshaun Watson (1:45). Next, the duo discuss the other two quarterbacks who came off the board on Friday night: Florida's Kyle Trask heading to Tampa Bay (6:53) and the Minnesota Vikings selecting Texas A&M's Kellen Mond (8:57). Then, the guys react to the trade-up frenzy in the early second round as a number of moves were made (10:20). Bucky and Lance highlight some of those trade targets who fell further than expected, including TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (12:31) and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (15:28). Following that, Bucky and Lance talk biggest surprises of Day 2, including the positional runs at offensive tackle, wide receiver, and cornerback (19:39). Finally, they wrap things up with their biggest takeaways from Friday's selections (24:14).