Move the Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 16

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and pick 10 storylines that stood out from Week 16 of the NFL season in a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Washington Football Team releasing quarterback Dwayne Haskins (1:02). Next, the trio looks at the historic day for the Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce in Week 16 (7:47). Later, the guys explain how the Dallas Cowboys are making a run in the NFC East (25:14). To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett discuss the Miami Dolphins quarterback situation with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa (45:53). All that and more in this packed episode.