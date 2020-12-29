Move the Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 16

Published: Dec 28, 2020 at 08:47 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and pick 10 storylines that stood out from Week 16 of the NFL season in a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Washington Football Team releasing quarterback Dwayne Haskins (1:02). Next, the trio looks at the historic day for the Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce in Week 16 (7:47). Later, the guys explain how the Dallas Cowboys are making a run in the NFC East (25:14). To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett discuss the Miami Dolphins quarterback situation with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa (45:53). All that and more in this packed episode.

