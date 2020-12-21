Move the Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 15

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and pick 10 storylines that stood out from Week 15 of the NFL season in a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the New Orleans Saints (:50). Next, the trio looks at the death of a dynasty after the New England Patriots missed the postseason (5:09). Later, the guys explain why Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is peaking at the right time following the team's victory over the Houston Texans (17:46). To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett look at how Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is on a roll (41:04). All that and more in this packed episode.