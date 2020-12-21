Move the Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 15

Published: Dec 21, 2020 at 06:34 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and pick 10 storylines that stood out from Week 15 of the NFL season in a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the New Orleans Saints (:50). Next, the trio looks at the death of a dynasty after the New England Patriots missed the postseason (5:09). Later, the guys explain why Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is peaking at the right time following the team's victory over the Houston Texans (17:46). To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett look at how Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is on a roll (41:04). All that and more in this packed episode.

