Move the Sticks podcast: 10 biggest takeaways from Week 14

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 06:30 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and pick ten storylines that stood out from Week 14 of the NFL season in a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Buffalo Bills beating up on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1:01). Next, the trio break down how the Kansas City Chiefs blew past the Miami Dolphins with their big plays (5:32). Later, the guys explain why Washington Football Team defensive end ﻿Chase Young﻿ is the best rookie in the 2020 draft class (13:49). To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett look at Los Angeles Chargers' complete win over the Atlanta Falcons (34:54). All that and more in this packed episode.

