Move the Sticks podcast: 10 biggest takeaways from Week 14

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and pick ten storylines that stood out from Week 14 of the NFL season in a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Buffalo Bills beating up on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1:01). Next, the trio break down how the Kansas City Chiefs blew past the Miami Dolphins with their big plays (5:32). Later, the guys explain why Washington Football Team defensive end ﻿Chase Young﻿ is the best rookie in the 2020 draft class (13:49). To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett look at Los Angeles Chargers' complete win over the Atlanta Falcons (34:54). All that and more in this packed episode.