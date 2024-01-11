Move the Sticks: Pete Carroll out as Seahawks coach, Bill Belichick parting ways with Patriots, Nick Saban retiring

Published: Jan 11, 2024 at 04:48 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys react to the news of Pete Carroll being out as the Seahawks head coach while remaining with the team as an advisor, and also discuss coaching candidates to fill the vacant job (5:00). Next, the pair discusses the news of Bill Belichick and the Patriots parting ways (16:50). To wrap up the show, the duo look at the news of Alabama head coach Nick Saban retiring (24:34).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

