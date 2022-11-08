Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Published: Nov 08, 2022 at 05:03 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

