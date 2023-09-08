Move the Sticks: One question we want answered in each Week 1 matchup

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa's historic contract extension and then talk further about how the 49ers are able to do this by not having to pay big money for a QB (1:14). For the rest of the show, the pair each discuss one question they want answered in every Week 1 matchup (8:18). The duo also break down their game of the week, the 49ers at Steelers (16:32).