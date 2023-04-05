Move the Sticks: Offensive position mock draft

Published: Apr 05, 2023 at 04:25 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this show, DJ and Bucky go through an offensive position mock draft. The guys each pick 11 starters, with DJ kicking it off with the first pick and the pair can take any position at any time. The unique part of this mock draft is that the duo has to each pick one quarterback, one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers and five offensive linemen. Find out the final team for both guys in this episode!

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Bijan Robinson to the Eagles?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

LB Bobby Wagner grateful to return to Seahawks: 'I never really wanted to leave in the first place'

Linebacker Bobby Wagner's exit from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason was surprising and a bit awkward. His return this offseason might have been a surprise based on the way things had played out, but it has been anything but awkward.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young visiting Raiders on Thursday

Owners of the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are using a Top 30 visit on Alabama QB Bryce Young on Thursday.

news

Josh Allen, Aaron Donald headline star players who need help from the 2023 NFL Draft

The free agency frenzy is largely in the rearview, but we're hurtling toward the next major event in roster reconstruction. With that in mind, Adam Schein spotlights nine star players who need help from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE