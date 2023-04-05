Move the Sticks: Offensive position mock draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this show, DJ and Bucky go through an offensive position mock draft. The guys each pick 11 starters, with DJ kicking it off with the first pick and the pair can take any position at any time. The unique part of this mock draft is that the duo has to each pick one quarterback, one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers and five offensive linemen. Find out the final team for both guys in this episode!