Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy's draft value after his recent pro day (6:02). For the rest of the show, the pair do a full first round 2024 offensive only mock draft, in which they're only allowed to pick offensive draft prospects (10:37). Find out which players the guys think fit best with teams on this special episode.