Move the Sticks: North Carolina's Mack Brown & App State's Shawn Clark join for the MTS Classic

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Ahead of the North Carolina vs. Appalachian State matchup on Saturday, the guys have the head coaches from their alma maters join. First, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown comes on the show to discuss coaching in 2022 compared to the past, how easy it is to transfer now, navigating down moments as a coach, the culture he's developed, and more. Next, App State head coach Shawn Clark joins as he touches on his recruiting philosophy, the build up of his team, how important effort is, and more. DJ and Bucky have a lot riding on this upcoming matchup, as a trophy is on the line.