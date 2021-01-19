Move the Sticks: NFL Scouting Combine changes, recent head coaching hires

Published: Jan 19, 2021

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the changes to the NFL Scouting Combine this year (1:17). Next, the pair react to the Atlanta Falcons hiring Arthur Smith as their head coach and focus on how he fits with the team (16:24). To wrap up the show, the duo look at the New York Jets hiring Robert Saleh as their head coach and give different scenarios on what the team can do with their No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (20:33).

