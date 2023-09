Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the trio do a preview of the whole NFC ahead of the NFL regular season by breaking down each division in the conference. First, the guys go through the NFC East (1:33), then the NFC North (9:17), after the NFC South (14:05), and to wrap up the show, the NFC West (19:04).