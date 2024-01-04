Move the Sticks: NFC games that matter in Week 18; most impactful rookies in Week 17

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. For a majority of the show, the guys preview the NFC games that matter in Week 18. Specifically, the duo look at the Falcons at Saints (1:48), Buccaneers at Panthers (9:12), Vikings at Lions (10:52) and Bears at Packers (13:31) games. After, the pair discuss how the other teams in the NFC can clinch a playoff spot or improve their playoff seeding (19:20). To wrap up the show, the guys break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 17 (20:40).