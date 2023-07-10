Move the Sticks: New starting QBs, 5 least hyped teams this offseason

Published: Jul 10, 2023 at 05:52 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss how Patrick Mahomes got creative with his offseason program last year (2:18). Next, the pair looks at the potential of there being 14 new starting QBs this season (6:24). Then, the duo breaks down DJ's five least hyped teams this offseason (14:56). Following that, the guys focus on a last place team in 2022 that could win its division this season (22:02). To wrap up the show, DJ and Bucky each pick who will win the NFC North (23:38).

