Move the Sticks: Most impactful rookies; Is the deep ball dead?

Published: Sep 14, 2023 at 05:04 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 1 (1:30). Next, the duo give their takes on their game of the week, the Chiefs at Jaguars (10:08). For the rest of the show, the pair focus on if the deep ball is dead, while looking at how teams are taking it away and how it's impacting offenses and the running game across the league (16:40).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

