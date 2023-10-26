Move the Sticks: Most impactful rookies in Week 7, Bengals vs. 49ers preview & Bucky's coach's corner

Published: Oct 26, 2023 at 06:10 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 7 (1:06). Next, the duo give their takes on their game of the week, the Bengals at 49ers (19:20). To wrap up the show, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his term of the week, determination, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the term (24:27).
 
Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.
 
NOTE: timecodes approximate

