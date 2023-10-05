Move the Sticks: Most impactful rookies in Week 4 + playoff chances of last-place teams in each division

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team as they look at who the most impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 4 (1:44). Next, the duo gives their takes on their game of the week, the Cowboys at 49ers (13:01). For the rest of the show, the guys give their playoff percentage chances for the last-place teams in each division (23:29).