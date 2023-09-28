Move the Sticks: Most impactful rookies in Week 3 + Bucky's coach's corner

Published: Sep 28, 2023 at 02:42 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 3 (1:00). Next, the duo give their takes on their game of the week, the Dolphins at Bills (10:10). For the rest of the show, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky focuses on his theme of the week, do simple better, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the theme (16:50).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

