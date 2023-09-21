Move the Sticks: Most impactful rookies in Week 2, innovations this season

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 2 (1:32). Next, the duo give their takes on their game of the week, the Falcons at Lions (20:58). For the rest of the show, the pair focus on innovations they're seeing in NFL teams through the first two weeks of the season (25:55).