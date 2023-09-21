Move the Sticks: Most impactful rookies in Week 2, innovations this season

Published: Sep 21, 2023 at 05:15 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 2 (1:32). Next, the duo give their takes on their game of the week, the Falcons at Lions (20:58). For the rest of the show, the pair focus on innovations they're seeing in NFL teams through the first two weeks of the season (25:55).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 3: Puka Nacua's historic start; Russell Wilson's renaissance

Just how big is Puka Nacua's breakout? Is Russell Wilson's renaissance getting overlooked? Joel Smyth identifies nine notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 3.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 3: Sam Howell vaults into top 15; Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts slip

How high did the Commanders' Sam Howell climb in Nick Shook's QB1 rankings entering Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season? See the complete pecking order, 1-32.
news

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs suffers torn ACL in practice, out for remainder of 2023 season

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's practice and will miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) expected to miss Sunday's game against Seahawks

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is not expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury during Monday's loss to the Saints, Carolina announced on Thursday.