Move the Sticks: Most impactful rookies in Week 15, Ravens vs. 49ers preview, 2024 NFL Draft top 10

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 15 (1:32). Following that, the duo gives its takes on the game of the week, the Ravens versus 49ers (12:46). To wrap up the show, the pair looks at the current top 10 order of the 2024 NFL Draft (20:23).