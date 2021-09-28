Move the Sticks: Most efficient QB-WR duos & powerhouse teams off to slow starts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by reacting to the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys "Monday Night Football" game. Next, the duo looks at the powerhouse teams off to slow starts so far this season. After that, the guys analyze a list of the most efficient and productive QB-WR duos in the league. To wrap up the show, DJ and Bucky talk about college football, with a focus on Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and his upcoming matchup against Alabama.