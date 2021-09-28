Move the Sticks: Most efficient QB-WR duos & powerhouse teams off to slow starts

Published: Sep 28, 2021 at 04:56 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by reacting to the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys "Monday Night Football" game. Next, the duo looks at the powerhouse teams off to slow starts so far this season. After that, the guys analyze a list of the most efficient and productive QB-WR duos in the league. To wrap up the show, DJ and Bucky talk about college football, with a focus on Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and his upcoming matchup against Alabama.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Lions release LB Jamie Collins after no trade materializes

After exploring a trade and waiting through the weekend to see if any interest came to be, the Lions have moved on from veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.
news

Mike Tomlin on 1-2 Steelers: 'We're not going to push the panic button'

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in a surprising last place in the AFC North following a lopsided loss to the Bengals. Head coach Mike Tomlin says now is not the time "to push the panic button."
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots: Who needs win most in Brady-Belichick reunion?

Tom Brady's return to Foxborough to face Bill Belichick couldn't be more highly anticipated. So, who needs a win most in Sunday night's Buccaneers-Patriots showdown? Kevin Patra provides his rankings, from 1 to 10.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 28

Eagles guard ﻿Isaac Seumalo﻿ needs season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc injury, Mike Garafolo reports. The sixth-year veteran went down in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. It marks the latest injury for a decimated Philly offensive line.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW