Move the Sticks: Most dangerous wild-card teams, Christmas wish list for top-five teams of 2023 NFL Draft

Published: Dec 22, 2022 at 07:15 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys hit on the Jaguars and Jets, as the teams are facing off on Thursday Night Football. Next, the pair gives Pro Bowl roster takeaways, with a focus on top snubs. Following that, the duo discusses which wild-card teams are the most dangerous. For the rest of the show, the guys do a Christmas wish list for the teams in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

