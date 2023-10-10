Move the Sticks: Monday night recap, 3-2 teams in AFC & Week 6 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Packers and Raiders (1:40). Following that, the crew discusses which 3-2 teams in the AFC are better than their record (6:24). Next, the trio breaks down the results of their Week 5 rookie draft (17:29). For the rest of the show, the guys do a Week 6 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie running back, wide receiver, and tight end (19:12).