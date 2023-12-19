Move the Sticks: MNF recap, Week 16 rookie draft & who is the 2023 NFL MVP?

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Seahawks (:40). Following that, the trio discuss who their 2023 NFL MVP is (10:28). Next, the crew break down the results of their Week 15 rookie draft (16:59) and then focus on why the Falcons have had trouble getting their offensive pieces involved (17:50). To wrap up the show, the guys do a Week 16 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver/tight end (24:57).