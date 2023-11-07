Move the Sticks: MNF recap, Week 10 rookie draft, evaluating 2023 first-round pass rushers

Published: Nov 07, 2023 at 03:27 PM

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Chargers and Jets (:35). Following that, the pair break down the results of their Week 9 rookie draft (7:15) and do a Week 10 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver/tight end (9:15). Next, the duo evaluate the first-round pass rushers from the 2023 NFL Draft (14:36). To wrap up the show, the crew preview the Colts versus Patriots Week 10 matchup in Germany (22:48).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

