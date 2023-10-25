Move the Sticks: MNF recap, trades we want to see before deadline & Week 8 rookie draft

Published: Oct 24, 2023 at 08:35 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the 49ers and Vikings (:56). Following that, the crew discusses the trades they want to see before the Oct. 31 trade deadline (10:30). For the rest of the show, the guys do a Week 8 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie running back, wide receiver, and tight end (22:47).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

