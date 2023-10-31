Move the Sticks: MNF recap, reaction to trades, battle for NFC No. 7 Seed & Week 9 rookie draft

Published: Oct 31, 2023 at 05:18 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Raiders and Lions (:46). Following that, the duo reacts to a few trades that went down before the trade deadline (9:47). Next, the pair looks at the battle for the No. 7 seed in the NFC and further discusses which teams can potentially get that final playoff spot (19:19). For the rest of the show, the guys do a Week 9 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver (25:55).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

