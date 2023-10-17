Move the Sticks: MNF recap, QBs regressing this season & Week 7 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Cowboys and Chargers (:44). Following that, the crew discuss which quarterbacks have had the biggest drop in passer rating from 2022 to this season (8:44). Next, the trio break down the results of their Week 6 rookie draft (18:48). For the rest of the show, the guys do a Week 7 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie running back, wide receiver, and tight end (20:40).