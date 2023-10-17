Move the Sticks: MNF recap, QBs regressing this season & Week 7 rookie draft

Published: Oct 17, 2023 at 04:05 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Cowboys and Chargers (:44). Following that, the crew discuss which quarterbacks have had the biggest drop in passer rating from 2022 to this season (8:44). Next, the trio break down the results of their Week 6 rookie draft (18:48). For the rest of the show, the guys do a Week 7 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie running back, wide receiver, and tight end (20:40).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Patriots OC Bill O'Brien on emergence of rookie Malik Cunningham: 'He can play a lot of different places'

Rookie Malik Cunningham made his NFL debut in Week 6, lining up at quarterback and receiver. He could see get more and more involved as the season progresses for the one-win Patriots. 
news

Eagles sign seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones

Julio Jones is back on an NFL team. The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday they have signed the former Falcons star and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.
news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 7

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury Data Since 2015