Move the Sticks: MNF Recap, NFC playoff picture, top 10 of 2024 NFL Draft & Week 13 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Bears and Vikings (:44). Following that, the trio break down the NFC playoff picture, with a focus on which team they trust the most between the Vikings, Packers and Rams for the last NFC playoff spot (6:24). Next, the crew look at the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft order (11:05). To wrap up the show, the guys break down the results of their Week 12 rookie draft and do a Week 13 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver/tight end (20:36).