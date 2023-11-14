Move the Sticks: MNF recap, evaluating C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Week 11 rookie draft

Published: Nov 14, 2023 at 04:13 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Bills, as well as reacting to the news that the Bills have fired their offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey (:28). Following that, the trio evaluates how well Texans QB C.J. Stroud has played this season (10:27). The crew also hits on Panthers QB Bryce Young's performance this season and what the team can do to help out Young in the offseason (18:08). To wrap up the show, the guys break down the results of their Week 10 rookie draft and do a Week 11 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver/tight end (27:21).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

