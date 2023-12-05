Move the Sticks: MNF recap, Colts' defense & Week 14 rookie draft

Published: Dec 05, 2023 at 02:34 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Jaguars (1:00). Following that, the duo break down the Colts' defense and how good the group has been since November (9:31). Then, the pair give love to Vikings safety Josh Metellus (15:22). To wrap up the show, the crew break down the results of their Week 13 rookie draft (18:08) and do a Week 14 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back and wide receiver/tight end (22:35).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

