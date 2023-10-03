Move the Sticks: MNF recap, Christian McCaffrey's touches & Week 5 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Giants (1:28). Following that, the crew break down the percentage of the 49ers' offensive touches for RB Christian McCaffrey (7:35). The guys also touch on how competitive the Cardinals have been this season (11:20). Next, the trio break down the results of their Week 4 rookie draft (14:03). For the rest of the show, the guys do a Week 5 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver/tight end (18:36).