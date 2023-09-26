Move the Sticks: MNF doubleheader recap & Week 4 rookie draft

Published: Sep 26, 2023 at 03:53 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football doubleheader, as the Eagles took on the Buccaneers (1:40) and the Rams faced off against the Bengals (6:30). Next, the trio break down the results of their Week 3 rookie draft and focus on Texans QB C.J. Stroud (10:45). For the rest of the show, the guys do a Week 4 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie running back, wide receiver and tight end (15:35).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders' Chandler Jones says he was recently hospitalized against his will

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones wrote in a post on social media on Monday night that he was recently hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and was later taken to a behavioral health center.
news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 4

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 3's most inspiring performances? Dolphins scoring 70, Bengals grinding out (must-)win and more

Another wild slate of NFL action produced a number of notable outcomes, but which developments were the most inspiring? Adam Schein provides his ranking in this edition of The Schein Nine.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 4 waiver wire targets

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a new episode of the podcast.