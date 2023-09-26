Move the Sticks: MNF doubleheader recap & Week 4 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football doubleheader, as the Eagles took on the Buccaneers (1:40) and the Rams faced off against the Bengals (6:30). Next, the trio break down the results of their Week 3 rookie draft and focus on Texans QB C.J. Stroud (10:45). For the rest of the show, the guys do a Week 4 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie running back, wide receiver and tight end (15:35).