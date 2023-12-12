Move the Sticks: MNF doubleheader recap & Week 15 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football doubleheader games. First, the trio hit on the Titans at Dolphins game (1:01) and then the Packers at Giants game (7:12). For the rest of the show, the crew break down the results of their Week 14 rookie draft (14:38) and do a Week 15 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back and wide receiver/tight end (15:20).