Move the Sticks: MNF doubleheader recap, QBs taken 1st overall & Week 3 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Night Football doubleheader, as the Browns took on the Steelers (1:04) and the Saints faced off against the Panthers (6:23). Next, the trio look at quarterbacks who were taken with the first overall pick in the draft and discuss how they're doing this season through two games (9:37). For the rest of the show, the guys break down the results of their Week 2 rookie draft, plus they do a Week 3 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver/tight end (16:32).