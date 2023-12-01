Move the Sticks: Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz on turning around the program, navigating the transfer portal & NIL

Published: Dec 01, 2023 at 02:39 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys quickly preview a few of the college football conference championship games (1:08). Then for the rest of the show, the guys are joined by Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz as he discusses his team's season, his recruiting philosophy, the difference in playing against SEC teams and how he turned around the program. Plus, how he deals with challenges that come with the transfer portal and NIL, innovative coaches that he studies and much more (3:52).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

